Funeral service for Charles H. Mosley, 80, of Cedartown, Georgia will be Wednesday, November 06, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Tony McCain officiating. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Thompson funeral home in Piedmont Alabama. Mr. Mosley passed away Sunday, November 03, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. Survivors include two sons: Charles “Chuck” Mosley and Donnie Mosley (Deborah Brown) all of Cedartown; one daughter, Karen Mosley Chapman of Cedartown; one brother, Larry Mosley (Jan) of Cedartown; five grandchildren, Kyle Mosley (Melissa), Jamie Mosley (Courtney), Chastity Montgomery (Matt), Brandi McCally and Brittany Dutton; Eight great-grandchildren, Mason, Khloe, Ellie, Harper, Dalton, Kallie Sue, Wyatt and Mattie Grace; and his fur babies Harley and Bo. Pallbearers will be Kyle Mosley, Jamie Mosley, Mike Mosley, Kevin Mosley, Kenny Barrett and Chad Garner. Mr. Mosley was born June 17, 1939 in Jasper Tennessee to the late Cecil and Hazel Carter Mosley . He was a former resident of Piedmont, enjoyed growing and working in his garden, and often sold his produce around town. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Mosley; a daughter, Vickie Mosley; a son, Tim Mosley; two sisters, Patricia Ruth and Virginia Wilson and one brother, Kenneth Mosle

