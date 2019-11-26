Cherokee County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Cedar Bluff woman Monday afternoon after being notified of an elderly abuse case.

The Cherokee County Department of Human Resources and a deputy went to a residence near Cedar Bluff to check the welfare of a lady and found her in serious need of medical attention. The victim was transported by Floyd EMS to a local hospital where was hospitalized for medical treatment.

Deputies arrested Pamela R. Nagler, 58, on the charge of elderly abuse and neglect. According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, the suspect is currently on probation after being in prison for a similar crime.