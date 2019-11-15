Cartersville Medical Center was recently awarded an ‘A’ in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Cartersville Medical Center’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

This is the seventh consecutive “A” grade received by Cartersville Medical Center. “At Cartersville Medical Center, patient safety and quality clinical outcomes are paramount to everything we do in caring for each and every patient who seeks our hospital for their care,” said Chris Mosley, CEO. “We often receive letters from patients who speak to the trust they have in our physicians and nurses based on their knowledge that our hospital has been repeatedly recognized for providing safe, high quality care.”

“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Cartersville Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ grade on November 7, when Leapfrog announced grades for the fall 2019 update. To see Cartersville Medical Center’s full grade details, learn how employers can help, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.