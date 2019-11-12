Calhoun High School appealed to the GHSA Reclassification Committee today among a list of 18 other schools. It was determined last month that Calhoun High School will move from 3A to 4A based on increased enrollment and to 5A based on the out of district multiplier. Brock Holley, athletic director, addressed the committee today at the GHSA office in Thomaston this morning and delivered a compelling justification to stay in 4A with the increased enrollment.

The Reclassification Committee denied the appeal. “While we are not pleased with the results of today’s proceedings, I feel Mr. Holley’s presentation highlighted how the process of imposing a two time multiplier is not fair and equitable and puts our students’ safety at risk,” states Dr. Michele Taylor, superintendent. Dr. Peter Coombe also shared, “We will continue to advocate for our students and community as we explore the next steps in the appeals process.” Schools may request a second appeal to the GHSA Executive Committee. Calhoun High School intends to make a formal request to GHSA.

Mr. Holley’s presentation and supporting documentation can be viewed at www.calhounschools.org.

PRESS STATEMENT