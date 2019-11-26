Bobby Gene Ingram, age 85 of Centre, passed away Monday, November 25th at his residence.

Funeral services will be 1:PM Wednesday, November 27th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in Providence Cemetery on Hwy 9. The family will receive friends from 11:AM until 1:PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Jamie Abernathy, Tyler Abernathy, Mike Wilkes, Harry Richardson, Carl Brown, Greg Graham.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. William Gibson, Steve Stout & Louie Stout, Lowell Hamilton, John Curry, Tony Ferrell, Richard King.

Survivors include his son, Jeffery A. Ingram of Centre; daughter, Becky J. Pierce of Cedar Bluff; special cousin, Sue Young; grandchildren, April Willbanks, Greg Graham, Nikki Sexton, Jessica Frier; several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jolly Ingram and brother, George Ingram.

Mr. Ingram was a native of Cherokee County, the son of the late John Henry and Nellie Mobbs Ingram, he was an Inspector at Leesburg Yarn and a member of East Centre Baptist Church.