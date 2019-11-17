Beatrice June “Tebo/Ms. Bea” Autwell, age 89 of Leesburg, passed away Saturday, November 16th at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Facility in Albertville.

Funeral services will be 1:PM Tuesday, November 19th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chad Brown officiating; burial will follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:AM until 1:PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Jonathan Harris, Nic Carter, Gary Autwell, Christopher Autwell, Chance Autwell, Patrick Farmer.

Honorary Pallbearer will be L. Shannon Ozment

Survivors include son, Danney (Vickie) Autwell of Gadsden; daughters, June Ozment of Leesburg, Nina Ward of Leesburg, Ralanda (Jonathan) Harris of Dutton; Grandchildren, L. Shannon Ozment, Gary Autwell, Jennifer Carter, Christopher Autwell, Chance Autwell, Porsche Farmer, Lacy E. Bladwin, Stepheny Smith, Trishell Smith, Fantasia Smith; great grandchildren, Skye, Madison, Olivia, Adison, Baby Carter, Vayda, Hattie, Lorelei; several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Autwell.

Mrs. Autwell was a native of Cherokee County, the daughter of the late Judd Luther and Mary Louie White Griffin and a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church.