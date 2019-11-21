Sgt. Matt Pifer of the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office was recognized at the Annual Quad Meeting hosted by the Gainesville Police Department. H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) Units from a 4 area group (Northwest & Northeast GA) attended the meeting.

At the banquet ceremony, Sgt. Pifer received an award from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for his enforcement efforts of Impaired Driving (69 citations) & Speed Enforcement (963 citations).

The primary goals of H.E.A.T. are to combat crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding; to increase seatbelt use; and to educate the motoring public on traffic safety and the dangers of driving under the influence.