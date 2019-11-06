Here is where we will be bringing you election numbers as we get them. Keep in mind these numbers are not official until the Bartow County Elections Supervisor, Joseph Kirk, certifies them and they are accepted by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Any numbers below may not contain early voting numbers. Those ballots are usually counted last.

We will only be publishing updates in this same news story. To make sure you have the most recent one, be sure to use your browser’s refresh button.

Cartersville MayorVotes%’age
Matt Santini (I) 1,23880.2%
Nicole Butler 24816.1%
Barbara Jackson 573.7%
__________________________________
Euharlee City CouncilVotes%’age
David Duncan (I)12842.8%
Tim Abbott11137.1%
Michael Troxell6020.1%
__________________________________
White MayorVotes%’age
Kim Dupree Billue (I)7456.1%
David King (former police chief)5843.9%
__________________________________
White City CouncilVotes%’age
Gary Crisp 6629.6%
Charles Buttram 8437.7%
Ryan Evans 7332.7%
__________________________________
Brunch Bill (Cartersville)Votes%’age
Yes1,09571.0%
No44729.0%
__________________________________
Brunch Bill (Emerson)Votes%’age
Yes8673.5%
No3126.5%

From WBHF radio