Here is where we will be bringing you election numbers as we get them. Keep in mind these numbers are not official until the Bartow County Elections Supervisor, Joseph Kirk, certifies them and they are accepted by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Any numbers below may not contain early voting numbers. Those ballots are usually counted last.
We will only be publishing updates in this same news story. To make sure you have the most recent one, be sure to use your browser’s refresh button.
|Cartersville Mayor
|Votes
|%’age
|Matt Santini (I)
|1,238
|80.2%
|Nicole Butler
|248
|16.1%
|Barbara Jackson
|57
|3.7%
|__________________________________
|Euharlee City Council
|Votes
|%’age
|David Duncan (I)
|128
|42.8%
|Tim Abbott
|111
|37.1%
|Michael Troxell
|60
|20.1%
|__________________________________
|White Mayor
|Votes
|%’age
|Kim Dupree Billue (I)
|74
|56.1%
|David King (former police chief)
|58
|43.9%
|__________________________________
|White City Council
|Votes
|%’age
|Gary Crisp
|66
|29.6%
|Charles Buttram
|84
|37.7%
|Ryan Evans
|73
|32.7%
|__________________________________
|Brunch Bill (Cartersville)
|Votes
|%’age
|Yes
|1,095
|71.0%
|No
|447
|29.0%
|__________________________________
|Brunch Bill (Emerson)
|Votes
|%’age
|Yes
|86
|73.5%
|No
|31
|26.5%
From WBHF radio