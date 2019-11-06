Here is where we will be bringing you election numbers as we get them. Keep in mind these numbers are not official until the Bartow County Elections Supervisor, Joseph Kirk, certifies them and they are accepted by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Any numbers below may not contain early voting numbers. Those ballots are usually counted last.



We will only be publishing updates in this same news story. To make sure you have the most recent one, be sure to use your browser’s refresh button.

Cartersville Mayor Votes %’age Matt Santini (I) 1,238 80.2% Nicole Butler 248 16.1% Barbara Jackson 57 3.7% __________________________________ Euharlee City Council Votes %’age David Duncan (I) 128 42.8% Tim Abbott 111 37.1% Michael Troxell 60 20.1% __________________________________ White Mayor Votes %’age Kim Dupree Billue (I) 74 56.1% David King (former police chief) 58 43.9% __________________________________ White City Council Votes %’age Gary Crisp 66 29.6% Charles Buttram 84 37.7% Ryan Evans 73 32.7% __________________________________ Brunch Bill (Cartersville) Votes %’age Yes 1,095 71.0% No 447 29.0% __________________________________ Brunch Bill (Emerson) Votes %’age Yes 86 73.5% No 31 26.5%

From WBHF radio