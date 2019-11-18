Floyd County Police Department responded to a wreck with injuries at 6:40 a.m. on November 18, 2019. The incident occurred near the Bartow County boundary.

A Honda Civic, driven by Dawn Marie Hudgins (age 48, of Menlo) was traveling east on Ga 140 in the direction of Bartow County when a Ford Escape exited from Buttrum Road. The Escape, driven by Miquel Domingo (age 27, of Calhoun), failed to yield after stopping at the intersection and collided with the Civic.

The impact of that crash caused the Civic to be pushed into westbound traffic, where it struck head-on with a Chevrolet Colorado occupied by Garrett James Azzinaro (34, of Adairsville).

Domingo was issued a citation by Officer Jim McCormick for failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.