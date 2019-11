John James Shillbeer II, 31 of Armuchee, was arrested at Camp Winshape at Berry College after reports said he stole money from three women’s purses.

Reports said that Shillbeer stole the money after the women stepped out of the room for a moment.

Authorities added that Shillbeer stole between $125 and $150 in cash.

Shillbeer is charged with three counts theft by taking and criminal trespass.