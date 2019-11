A 9 year-old child was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 27 in Chattooga County Saturday.

Reports said that a 2000 Chrysler Sebring was traveling north when the driver attempted to turn left onto West Oak Street from the center turn lane.

The Sebring failed to yield and was struck by a 2010 Ford F 150 that was traveling south in the right lane of U.S. 27.

The investigation is continuing.