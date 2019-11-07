Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) and Redmond Regional Medical Center are teaming up again for the 7th annual Rome Community HeART Project in celebration of National Heart Month.

Once again, artists will be given a blank canvas on which to create their piece. The canvases will be photographed and enlarged into outdoor banners that will be installed on the side of the 3rd Avenue Parking deck overlooking the Town Green.

The finished product will be one large public art installation made up of the individual artists’ visions of heart health. We are looking for a total of 24 different canvases created by local artists, art classes and groups to showcase their talent. The month-long public art experience will celebrate the local artists and organizations that bring creativity to our city while also raising heart health awareness.

We would like to invite artists, art groups and community organizations to participate in the 7th annual Rome Community HeART Project. A maximum of 30 canvases will be considered for installation. One HeART will be awarded The People’s Choice Award and a $100 cash prize based on “votes” from the community via social media campaign. All selected artists will be invited to participate in media coverage and promote their work through exposure from this event.

Important Save-the-Dates:

• Canvas pick-up will be Wednesday, December 4th – Friday, December 6th at the RACA Office – 303 Broad Street (corner of 3rd and Broad next to the History Museum) from 12:30 – 3pm each day.

• Canvases returned on or before Friday, January 10th • Canvases selected and photographed the week of January 13th • Art installed the week of January 27th

Entry Requirements and Information:

• Canvas dimensions are 12 x 24 and MUST be created vertically

• Select a heart health awareness message to convey through your art

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact HeART Chair, Megan Watters, at [email protected] We would love to feature your work on one the HeARTs in downtown Rome and look forward to receiving your creative entry!