While out and about doing your holiday shopping, take a break to enjoy Rome’s in-town historic areas beautifully trimmed in their holiday best. The Rome Area Heritage Foundation (RAHF) will present trolley tours of Rome’s historic districts on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.



Each tour will depart aboard the Roman Rose Trolley from the Downtown Welcome Center, 300 W. 1st St., adjacent to the Forum River Center and Town Green. The historic neighborhoods included in the riding tours will be Avenue A, Oakdene, East Rome, Between the Rivers and South Broad with Bob Harris giving a history of each area.

Tickets are $10 for non-members of RAHF and payment will be the day of the tour. RAHF members tour at no charge. Reservations are recommended as there will be a limited number of seats available. Contact for additional information and reservations: [email protected].



All proceeds from the tours will benefit community preservation initiatives.



RAHF supports the Rome-Floyd County community in its historic preservation efforts, having given grants to Clocktower Garden, Restoration Lindale for its grist mill, Myrtle Hill-Oak Hill Memorial Association, Myra H steamboat and Dixie paddle restorations, Historic Desoto Theatre, Fairview-Brown School and Chieftains. At its 2019 membership event at Historic Oakwood, RAHF honored Betty Ledbetter for participating in celebrating historic preservation. RAHF also recognized local schools that participated in celebrating preservation with student artwork of historic places displayed in the sidewalk windows of the Rome Area History Museum. For more information about the Rome Area Heritage Foundation, visit Facebook.com/RomeAreaHeritageFoundation