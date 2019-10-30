Nicole Elena Edwards, 40 of Stone Mountain, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after reports said she conspired with others to sneak 98.9 grams of suspected marijuana and 29.6 grams of suspected meth into the Floyd County Recycling Center for work detail inmates to obtain.

Reports said that Edwards spoke to the others in Pig Latin but authorities were able to decode the telephone calls, messages and emaisl.

Edwards is charged with items prohibited by an inmate, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances and conspiracy to commit a felony.