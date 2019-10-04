Virginia Anne Garland (86), went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 12:15 am on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was the wife of the Rev. Robert Garland. They shared 61 years of marriage together.

Born in Adairsville, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Dorothy Wright. Her grandparents were the late C.V. and Annie Hardy and the late George and Cora Wright. She became a Christian at the age of 12. She attended Adairsville High School, graduating in 1951. She attended Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham, Alabama, graduating in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in Missions.

After graduation from college and her marriage to Robert, they served as missionaries in Colombia, South America.

The funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11:00 am at Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land, Texas. The family will be receiving guests at the funeral home at 10:30 am.

There will also be a graveside service held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11:00 am at Rome Memorial Park South, 2446 Cedartown Hwy, Rome, Georgia. The family will be receiving guests from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Road, Rome, Georgia.

Anne is survived by her husband, Robert, as well as her sister, Audrey Jean Wilkes, her husband, Jerry, and sons, Michael and Greg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guideposts Foundation, 39 Old Ridgebury Road, Suite 27, Danbury, CT 06810 or www.guideposts.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the local arrangements.