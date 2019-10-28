The man who died while kayaking on Little River Canyon Saturday has been identified as 41 year old Chip Sizemore of Sylvania.

Officials say he somehow flipped from his kayak and became pinned underneath a rock.

That 9-1-1 call went out shortly before noon on Saturday, with search efforts being called off around 4:00 that afternoon due to weather conditions, resuming Sunday morning at 7:00. Sizemore’s body was recovered at around 12:00 noon and turned over to the county coroner.

Park rangers were assisted by several departments across DeKalb County including Fischer Rescue, DeSoto Rescue, Dogtown Fire, Ft Payne Fire, Tucker’s Chapel Volunteer Fire, the DeKalb County Sheriff Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, DeKalb County EMA, and the DeKalb Ambulance Service.

(WAAY TV 31/www.waaytv.com)

