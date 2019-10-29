Susan Christy Cowan Cundiff, age 46, of Lindale, went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence.

Christy was born in Rome, Georgia on December 7, 1972, daughter of Frank Cowan and Ellen Lindsey Cowan. She was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Rockmart where she sang in the choir, led the Java and Jesus small group and started the Bookish small group. Christy was a homemaker and loved serving others. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed playing the piano. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with God and her cup of coffee each morning as well as spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

Christy is survived by her husband, Timothy H. Cundiff, to whom she was married on June 20, 1991; six children, Sarah Moomaw (Dusty) and their twin daughters, Lylah and Claire, Denver, CO, Jessica Sims (Kyle) and their daughter, Shiloh, Lindale, Caleb Cundiff, Silver Creek, Rebekah McElheney (Ryan) and their daughter, Ellie, Rockmart, Lydia Cundiff, Lindale, and Levi Cundiff, Lindale; her parents, Frank & Ellen Cowan, Silver Creek; four siblings, Cindy Balliew (Lamar), Rome, Shelly Davenport (Ronnie), Rome, Stacey Murphy, Rome, and Steve Cowan (Dina), Rome; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Christy’s life will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11am at Victory Baptist Church in Rockmart with her pastor, the Rev. Barry Snapp, and her husband, the Rev. Tim Cundiff officiating. Private interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 8pm.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at the church on Thursday at 10:30am.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Lasting Legacy Building Fund at Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Rockmart, GA 30153.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.