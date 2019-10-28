Starr Barnett Merritt, age 56, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born on August 6, 1963, in Rome, Georgia.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Merritt; daughter, Caitlin Merritt (Jon); son, Zach Merritt (Kelsey); sister, Shayne Barnett Green (Lance); brother, Clint Barnett; granddaughter, Anna Kate Merritt; nieces and nephew, Kortnee Beck Hazlewood (Jason), Kaila Oliver Chivers (Cam), Maris Green (Matt), Levi Green; great nieces and great nephews, Jonathan Hazlewood, Will Hazlewood, Jarrett Hazlewood, Miranda Ford, Maddison Ford, Makinze Ford, Payton Chivers, and Case McLendon.

Mrs. Merritt is preceded in death by her father, Johnny Barnett; mother, Barbara Burgess; sister, Sheena Oliver; and great nephew, Justin Payton.

The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Starr Barnett Merritt will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at one o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Eric Barnett and Dee Barbery-Dimou officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The family of Mrs. Merritt will receive family and friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from five o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home; at other times the family will receive family and friends at 305 Lake Creek Road.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Ricky Cooper, Derek Tucker, Ryan Tucker, Jeremy Carney, Russell Landers, Wesley Jarrell, and Jason Hazlewood.

Flowers are being accepted; however, donations can be made to Justin Payton Scholarship care of CHS Band, 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown, GA 30125, Attn: Band Director.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Starr Barnett Merritt.