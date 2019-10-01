Cox Enterprises recently announced that they have donated $6 million to the Silver Comet Trail.

The funds will be used to connect the trail to Atlanta and make it the longest paved trail in the US.

The Silver Comet currently runs 94.5 miles from Anniston, Alabama to Smyrna in Cobb County. The extension will connect it to the Atlanta Beltline on the Westside, bringing the Comet to a record-setting 105.2 miles long.

It runs through Cedartown and Rockmart and there are hopes of one day having a connection from

Rome.

The goal is to create 300 miles of trails in and around Atlanta by 2021.