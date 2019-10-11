Shirley Marie Roach, age 80 of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Assured Hospice in Cartersville, Georgia.

Shirley was born on December 21, 1938 in Gordon County to the late Lawrence A. Roach and Claude Marie Fite Roach. She is a graduate of Calhoun High School and in her early years she attended Blackwood Spring Baptist Church. Shirley spent most of her life in a group home and was part of the Morning Pointe Family for 22 years.

She is survived by several cousins and special friend, Glenda Ford.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 5 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Corey Forsyth officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 4 PM until the funeral hour.

You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Shirley Marie Roach.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Shirley Marie Roach please visit our Sympathy Store.