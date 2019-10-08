According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators made arrests on Monday in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins. The break-ins occurred last week to vehicles parked at residences on U.S. Highway 411 and County Roads 83, 148, 14, and 19. Sheriff’s Office investigators recovered some of the stolen debit cards and a few of the firearms taken from the cars. Tyrek A. Bellman, 18 of Piedmont, was arrested at a residence on County Road 19 and has been charged with twelve counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and five counts of second degree theft of property. Sabin M. Nation, 21 of Piedmont, was also arrested on Monday and is charged with second degree theft of property. Both were transported and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Sheriff Shaver said the Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind everyone to please lock their cars at night and to remove valuables from plain sight in order to help prevent criminals who are looking to take advantage of people.

According to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, investigators continue to investigate thefts and more charges are anticipated.