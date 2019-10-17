The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia Board of Directors voted to appoint Kimberly King as the organization’s permanent executive director today. King has served as interim executive director since July.

“While we were fortunate to receive interest from a good number of highly qualified candidates, in the end the consensus was that moving forward with Kimberly is the best choice for the SAC,” said Danny Price, chairperson of the Executive Director Search Committee and Berry College general counsel. “Her experience, dedication, and passion for the people we serve provides a solid foundation for continuing to build on the Center’s success, and her established relationships in the community are an exceptionally valuable asset.”

The Sexual Assault Center conducted a national search that resulted in nearly 50 applicants. After a thorough vetting and interview process conducted by the Search Committee, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to accept the committee’s recommendation.

“In her nine years with the Center, Kimberly has been an integral part of the growth and development of present-day services,” said Tannika King, member of the Search Committee and director of communications at Darlington School. “But most importantly, her dedication to and passion for our organization are unmatched. As a Board member, I could not be more excited to work with Kimberly in this new capacity as we advance our mission and serve our community to the very best of our ability.”

Kimberly, who has been employed by the Center since 2011, holds a B.S. in Child and Family Development from the University of Georgia and an M.B.A. from Shorter University. Prior to leading the agency, she served as director of programs and services, overseeing the prevention education program.

“When I began working at the Center, the primary scope of our services surrounded sexual assault response, which included advocacy and medical care,” said Kimberly. “Since then, I have advocated for our Center to embrace the idea of addressing sexual assault from a holistic perspective. It was imperative for us to not only respond to sexual assault, but to start preventing it from ever occurring. We now collaborate with the community to reach and educate every sixth- , seventh- , eighth- , and ninth-grade student in Rome and Floyd County school systems. The growth and success of this program makes me especially proud.”

Kimberly is also a victim advocate and has been responsible for planning and executing the organization’s marketing and awareness campaigns for the past three years. She has played an integral part in the growth of the Center’s annual fundraiser, the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge, which saw its most successful year ever in 2019 under her leadership, raising more than $200,000. In her early years with the Center, she also served as the legal advocate.

“The varied experiences Kimberly has had during her tenure have prepared her well for this next step, providing her with a thorough understanding of every aspect of our program – from intervention services, to awareness, to prevention,” said Tannika. “She has proven herself to be a leader, a contributor, a team player and a motivator. I look forward to the SAC’s next chapter under Kimberly’s leadership and to seeing where she will take our organization in the coming years.”

The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia – which serves Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties – seeks to facilitate healing for victims of sexual assault and their families through ongoing crisis intervention services; to promote community awareness of the Center’s services; to educate our students and community about the nature of sexual assault; and to foster strong partnerships with all agencies involved in dealing with sexual assault. For more information about the organization, visit www.sacnwga.org.