Rondy Pearson Fuller, age 70, of Rome passed away Monday October 7, 2019.

Rondy was born January 8, 1949, in Rome, a son of the late Clarence Lee Fuller, and Julia Mae Hall Fuller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Ray Fuller, brother, Willard Lee Fuller, sister, Frances Bishop, and Edith Cate.

Survivors include, Great niece and caregiver, Brandi Duall, niece, Diane Maynor, step daughters, Alice Emery, Cathy Comeau, brother, Starling Rayford Fuller, several nieces, nephews great nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be hled at 2:00 P.M. Thursday October 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M., at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.