Two people, including a Rome man, were arrested on controlled substance charges overnight in Cherokee County.

Brandon Shane Niederhuth, age 26 of Rome, Georgia, and Stephanie Nicole Haworth, age 30 of Ft Payne, were each charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The pair was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center around 2:00am Thursday, with bond for each being set at $2,500.

From WEIS radio