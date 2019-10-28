On Saturday, October 25, the Rome High School Lady Wolves Competition

Cheerleading team brought home the gold at Dalton High School’s Spooks and Spirits competition.



“The girls did really well this weekend,” said Head Coach, Jordan Keith. “They have worked hard over the past month to increase their score and prove they can hit this routine. In fact, we have improved our score over 20 points in the past two weeks.”

The Lady Wolves prepare to compete this weekend, November 2, at Sonoraville High School. This is the last competition before the Wolves travel to Carrollton to compete at the region competition (November 9) in hopes of making it to the state competition in Columbus, Georgia!

“For our next competition we are going against some of the toughest teams in our region,” explained Keith. “We are going to continue to work on consistency and cleaning up the routine. Our main focus this week will be on hitting our stunts. We want to go out there and be the cleanest and show that we can hit these skills! As we tell our girls, clean wins!”