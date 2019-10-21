This year, Rome High School’s Homecoming Wolf Walk was sponsored by Floyd Hospital in an effort to raise awareness for breast health.



Coach John Reid, the RHS coaching staff, the players the football booster organization all helped to raise $1250 that will assist women who cannot afford screenings. The Wolves presented a check to representatives from The Breast Center at Floyd before the Wolf Walk, a weekly gathering of fans and students on the Chief John Ross Pedestrian Bridge before home football games.

Since starting this fundraiser, the football team has collected over $6000 in contributions. The goal is to raise awareness for breast health and promote early detection. RCS shares a partnership with Floyd Hospital and the system’s hope is to give back to an organization that helps their students in many ways throughout the year.

Way to go, Wolves!!! And thank you Floyd Hospital for your continued support.