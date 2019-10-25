College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores were released today by the Georgia Department of Education. The CCRPI is Georgia’s statewide accountability measurement as required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).



Overall, Rome City Schools’ district score on the 2019 CCRPI was 73.6, with scores of 75.8 for elementary students (K-5), 71.0 for middle school students (6-8), and 72.2 for high school students (9-12).



Rome City Schools is pleased with the results and is especially proud of the following notable achievements:

 Elm Street Elementary School showed a dramatic increase in its overall CCRPI score – 58.8 in 2018 to 75.2 in 2019.

 Rome High School showed a significant increase in its 4-year graduation rate going from 90.5 in 2018 to 93.3 in 2019.

 Rome City Schools’ middle school CCRPI score increased by two points while the state of Georgia’s overall middle school score decreased by a little over four points.



“Similar to the State of Georgia,” said Superintendent Louis Byars, “Rome City Schools also saw a decrease in some of our overall scores; however, there were increases in content mastery for all elementary schools and the

middle school for Rome City which indicates to us that we are making gains. These scores are a more accurate representation of what our children are learning in the classroom.”



“As Rome City Schools continues to move forward in curriculum and development, we are committed to making certain that we see continued growth,” said Kristin Teems, Director of Assessment and Accountability

for Rome City Schools. “We will continue to use the data of MAP testing and the support of such programs as ASPIRE to support our students and their learning.”



About the CCRPI

Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) – the replacement for No Child Left Behind (NCLB) passed in 2015 – states are required to have a “statewide accountability system” that provides information on how well schools are performing. The CCRPI is Georgia’s accountability system.

Similar accountability systems were required under the No Child Left Behind waivers many states operated under before ESSA was passed, but ESSA gives states more authority over the process.



After ESSA was signed into law, the Georgia Department of Education spent two years gathering input from the public and working with a committee of educators and other stakeholders to redesign the CCRPI. Parents, educators, members of the business community and others said they wanted a CCRPI that reflected the opportunities schools offered students – from fine arts to career education – rather than a focus strictly on standardized test scores.

The CCRPI was refined based on this feedback, and 2019 is the second year scores from the redesigned CCRPI have been released.