Robert Spencer Albritton, age 86, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday October 12th in Quinton Memorial.

Robert was born April 23, 1933 in Cleveland, Tennessee, son of the late Hibbard Spencer Albritton and Minnie Brown Albritton. He was a graduate of University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Robert loved planes, boats, motorcycles, cars and was a avid pilot.

Survivors include three sons, Dwight Albritton and his wife Regina, David Albritton and Daniel Albritton all of Calhoun, one daughter, Laura Thielen and her husband Mike of Orlando, one sister, Frances Wyatt of Knoxville. Five grandchildren also survive.

Services to Celebrate the Life of Robert Spencer Albritton will be announced later by Thomas Funeral Home.