Robert Jeffrey Williams, age 53, of Taylorsville, GA, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, after a short stint in a local hospital.

Robert was born on May 19, 1966, in West Covina, CA. In 1984, he graduated from South Plantation FL High School, then attended Jacksonville State University on a football grant, and later studied at Tallahassee College. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving 4 years active duty. Robert was employed by J. & L. Ventures (North Georgia Distributing Company) as Operations Manager.

Robert loved time with his family, an occasional golf game, and following his beloved Florida State Seminoles faithfully. He loved coaching his sons, putting countless seasonal hours into youth football and local and travel baseball teams and then loading the horse trailer and hauling his daughter to weekend horse shows. Robert was truly a “people person” who thrived on meeting new friends. His vast knowledge of news, sports, and current events often led to very entertaining discussions and debates with his friends and family.

Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ish and Sara Williams and Joe and Jessie Santellan.

Survivors include his wife, Carrie Williams, to whom he was married on July 7, 2006; his sons, Robert John and Cauy Jeffrey; a daughter, McKenzie Elizabeth; his parents, Lyle and Margie Williams, and in-laws, Retchie and Libby Thomas; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Funeral Mass for Robert will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Mike Metz officiating, assisted by Deacon Stuart Neslin. Inurnment will follow in the Parish Memorial Garden with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.