MR. ROBERT HILL FLOYD, SR., age 90, of Peach Blossom Lane, Summerville, Georgia passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at his residence. A native of Whitfield County, Georgia, Tilton Community, He was born to the late David Lewis and Abbie Buckner Floyd on June 6, 1929. Preceded in death by His wife, Helen Murdock Floyd, son Robert Hill Floyd, Jr. (Bobby), sisters, Margaret and Betty Floyd, and brothers, Jay, Glenn, Johnny, and Vernon Floyd. Survivors include: son, Jerry (Terri) Floyd, Chatsworth; daughters, Susan (Barry) Dunaway, Calhoun, Kathy Floyd, Summerville; daughter-in-law, Helen Flowers Floyd, Lagrange; siblings, Jeanette Caldwell, Rocky Face, Barbara Vaughn, Tunnel Hill, and Jim Floyd, Chatsworth; sister-in-law, Sue Floyd, Dalton; grandchildren, Jeremy (Beth) Floyd, Dr. Mark (Kristen) Floyd, Jay (Kim) Floyd, Jan (Rich) Fendley, Robert (Lizzy) Dunaway, and Joey Dunaway; 14 Great Grandchildren, several Nieces and Nephews.

Robert was a Summerville Housing Authority Commissioner for 43 years, serving as Chairman for the past 26 years. The apartments throughout the city were named the R.H. Floyd Apartments in his honor. He was a charter member of Horizon Baptist Fellowship serving as a Deacon, Trustee, Greeter, and a founding member of the Good Samaritan Committee. He played a great part in the building of the church itself. He coached many youth in Little League and Girls softball. He also played, managed, and refereed for the Church and Industrial Leagues in softball in the county. Robert was a member of the Chattooga Band Boosters and the Chattooga High Linebackers Club. He was instrumental in securing funds to build the Little Big Horn Stadium in Chattooga High School. He began his career at age 17 in the Dime Store Industry, working for WW Mac in Dalton and coming to Summerville in 1948 to manage his first store. He continued to manage stores in Tennessee, eventually came back to Summerville in 1957 to begin working for Southern Wholesale, where he managed Southern 5 &10, later named Super D. He actually helped open the Super D in Trion and managed both stores until the Summerville store closed in 1989. Robert was a member of the Chattooga Chamber of Commerce and was the driving force in beginning the annual Halloween walk. After his retirement in 1992, he began painting, wall papering, and lawn care for many years. Robert enjoyed his family, his church, and community and will never know the legacy that he left behind.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3rd, at 1:00 P.M. from the Horizon Baptist Fellowship, interment in West Hill Cemetery, Dalton, Georgia. The Family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 P.M. at Earle Rainwater Funeral Home. The Family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to www.10thousandwindows.org/donate or Horizon Baptist Fellowship Missions, P.O. Box 59, Summerville, Georgia-30747.

