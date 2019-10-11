Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be repairing a one-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 411 in Bartow County on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Motorists can expect some delays while the roadwork is underway. The project should be completed Tuesday, as long as the weather cooperates.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

WHERE: The right westbound lane of U.S. Highway 411 mileposts 8 to 9.

ADVISORY: Dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.