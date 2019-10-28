Fall is a busy time of year and sometimes deadlines sneak up a bit faster than expected. To make sure everyone gets the word about youth basketball registration and the season beginning in December, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is extending regular registration until Sunday, Nov. 3.

Regular registration now ends on Sunday, Nov. 3. Last-chance registration ends on Friday, Nov. 8. Registration can be done online at rfpra.com or in person at our headquarters at One Shorter Avenue. The fee for regular registration is $75 and increases to $90 for last-chance registration.

Anyone missing the registration dates must register in person at One Shorter Avenue and will be placed on a wait list with no guarantee that they will be placed on a team.

RFPRA is also offering scholarships in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation for boy and girls who have never played basketball for RFPRA before. There is no income limitation, but registration must be done in person at our offices. There are 21 of these special scholarships available this season.

Basketball season begins in December this year with practices starting in mid-November.