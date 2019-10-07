Rev. Kenneth Wayne “Ken” Oates, age 70, of Rome, GA, passed away at his residence Saturday morning, October 5, 2019.

Ken was born in Cairo, GA, September 20, 1949, son of the late James Edward Oates and Vonnie Mae Kelly Oates. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War but stationed in Germany. Ken received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Berry College in 1978 and a Bachelor of Music Degree in 2003. He was ordained to Gospel Ministry in 1984 and had served for 32 years at West Rome Baptist Church in several different capacities. Ken enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, but mostly serving and ministering to others. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a son, Chris Oates, in 1996.

Ken is survived by his wife, Troylene Poitevint Oates, whom he married July 20, 1974; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Matt Davis of Rome; two grandchildren, Emma Kate Davis and Colby Davis; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Bobby Miller of Cairo. Other relatives and friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday afternoon, October 9, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in West Rome Baptist Church with Pastor Jarrod Roberts, Rev. Jason Stockton, Dr. Steven Wright and Rev. Joel Goddard officiating.

Ken’s family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 noon until 2:30 p.m. in The Well next door to the church.