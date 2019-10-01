State Representative Eddie Lumsden (R-Armuchee) was recently named as the 2019 Legislator of the Year by the Georgia State Firefighters Association (GSFA) and the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs for his legislative efforts to protect private, nonprofit fire departments that provide services across the state. Rep. Lumsden was presented with the award on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the State Capitol.

“Approximately 30 percent of the firefighting services in Georgia are provided by private, nonprofit volunteer fire departments,” said Rep. Lumsden. “These fire departments provide crucial, life-saving services to Georgia citizens, and I hope these two legislative measures will provide support to these important organizations so they can continue to protect our state. I was honored to receive this recognition and will continue to work with the Georgia State Firefighters Association to advance policies that support this critical industry.”

The Legislator of the Year Award is given to a legislator who goes above and beyond in their role to support Georgia fire service. Rep. Lumsden was selected this year for his work on House Bills 387 and 412.

“Rep. Lumsden has a long history with those of us in public safety. He is one of our go to legislators when the fire service needs help,” said David Bullard, Georgia State Firefighters Association.

“Chairman Lumsden did yeoman’s work for firefighters all across Georgia this past session and we cannot thank him enough for his hard work,” said Charles Wasdin, Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

During the 2019 legislative session, Rep. Lumsden championed House Bill 387, which allows private, non-profit, volunteer fire departments to collect payments by placing a conforming lien on a property owner who utilizes their services without paying for a subscription. HB 387 was signed by the governor in April of this year.

Rep. Lumsden also sponsored House Bill 412, which would to allow private, nonprofit, volunteer fire departments to qualify for an exemption to Georgia’s title ad valorem tax (TAVT) when an eligible fire department purchases or leases a motor vehicle. HB 412 is currently assigned to the House Ways & Means Committee for consideration during the upcoming 2020 legislative session.

