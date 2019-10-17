The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) are seeking public comment on the Tier I Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the extension of the Southeast High-Speed Rail (SEHSR) corridor from Charlotte, North Carolina to Atlanta, Ga., a project of the Passenger Rail Corridor Investment Plan (PRCIP). Three open houses are scheduled – one occurring in Atlanta, Georgia; one in Greenville, South Carolina; and the third in Charlotte, North Carolina. The public is encouraged to participate and comment in person or online.

Public Open Houses

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Location: Georgia Department of Transportation

600 W. Peachtree St. NW

Atlanta, Georgia 30308

Time: 5:30 – 8 pm

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Location: Greenville County Square

301 University Ridge, Suite 400

Greenville, SC 29601

Time: 5:30 – 8 pm

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019

Location: Metrolina Transportation Management Center

2327 Tipton Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28206

Time: 5:30 – 8 pm

Georgia DOT and FRA recently reached a major milestone for the project with the release of the Tier 1 DEIS, a result of extensive technical analysis and collaboration with agencies and the public.

The purpose of the Atlanta to Charlotte DEIS is to improve intercity passenger travel between Atlanta and Charlotte by expanding the region’s transportation system capacity and improving trip time and reliability through high-speed passenger rail services. The corridor is also an important extension to the planned SEHSR corridor system which will connect Washington DC, Richmond VA and Charlotte, NC. When complete, it will improve capacity and travel times, provide an alternative to other modes of travel, enhance energy efficiency, promote economic development, and increase traveler safety.



The plan lays out three options for the proposed Atlanta to Charlotte DEIS with a no build alternative serving as the baseline. FRA and Georgia DOT encourage the public, agencies and interested organizations to provide comments on the Tier 1 DEIS. The comments received will help determine the identification of a Preferred Corridor Alternative for the Tier 1 Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) and Record of Decision (ROD).

Georgia DOT will base the preferred alternative decision on feedback and comments from the public and agencies, performance of each corridor alternative and the potential environmental impacts of each corridor alternative.

The Agency and public comment period for the Tier 1 DEIS is open until November 4, 2019. Comments may be made in person or via the online comment form.

The public is encouraged to visit the website to review the PIOH materials and the information presented in the Tier 1 DEIS, as well as ask questions or provide comments.

To stay informed on the improvement plans updates, send an email to join the mailing list for the Atlanta to Charlotte PRCIP.