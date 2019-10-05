Polk Medical Center has been named one of the country’s Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) for Best Practice in Quality.

“This honor means so much because it recognizes the hard work we put forth every day to ensure our patients receive the highest quality care,” said Tifani Kinard, Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer at Polk Medical Center. “It speaks volumes about our excellent staff and how seriously we approach the service we provide. I’m so proud to work alongside them.”

The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for Quality. Polk Medical Center received the award from the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) during the association’s annual awards ceremony in Kansas City, Mo.

Kinard highlighted the efforts the hospital take each day that ultimately led to this recognition.

“We begin every day with a safety huddle where our leadership team gathers and reviews the successes and opportunities for improvement from the previous day,” she said. “When we leave that room, we are of one mind and that is to do everything necessary to make sure every one of our patients is cared for in the same way we would care for a member of our own family.”



The Top 20 Critical Access Hospital recipients are those hospitals who have achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating from eight areas of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, cost, charge and financial stability. This group was selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2019 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.





“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of our team and all they’ve contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” said Matt Gorman, Vice President of Corporate and Network Services for Floyd Medical Center. “This honor is further proof that our community can count on us to deliver the excellent care they deserve when they trust us with their treatment.”

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and wellbeing of rural Americans and providing leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. NRHA membership is made up of 21,000 diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.