Muril Whitener, age 93, of Calhoun, passed away Friday October 11th at Redmond Region Medical Center of Rome.

Muril was born February 9, 1926 in Gilmer County, a son of the late Kiser Whitener and Mae Rymer Whitener. He was preceded in death his wife, the former Victoria Evelyn Smith, a son Nick and a brother Woody. Muril was a Godly man who prayed for his family daily and read his Bible daily.

He was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Navy. Muril was a truck driver for more than 35 years retiring from Interstate Transport. He then begin a second career working for Gordon County for more than 20 years. He was the oldest member of Sugar Valley Baptist Church and the last living member who had served in World War II, and was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the V.F.W..

Muril is survived by three sons, Scott Whitener and his wife Jackie of Sugar Valley, Tim Whitener of Loveland, Ohio, David Whitener and his wife Crickett of Calhoun and the grandson they raised, Brandon Whitener and his wife Kellie of Statesboro; two daughters, Kennie West of Sand Mountain, Alabama and Jessica Loeb and her husband Jim of Anacrotes, Washington; two brothers, Charles Whitener and Bill Whitener both of Rome; one sister, Jean Huffman of Hermitage, Tennessee; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 15th from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with the Reverends Mitch Phillips and Howard Duvall officiating. Scott Whitener also will deliver a the eulogy. Burial will be in the Sugar Valley Baptist Cemetery with the Dalton American Legion in charge of Military Graveside Rites. The Senior Men’s Sunday School Class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers and the family will receive friends Monday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 PM.

You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

.

Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of Muril Whitener.