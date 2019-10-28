In the early morning hours of Sunday, October 27, 2019 a 911 call was received at approximately 1:57 a.m. that a shooting had occurred at 525 Country Road, which is located in the County Jurisdiction of Attalla. Within Minutes Attalla Police Dept and Deputies with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene. It was quickly learned that two subjects had been injured by gun shot and transported to two different local hospitals by friends in Privately Owned Vehicles.

After further investigation it was learned that a large party, stated to have 80-100 people present, was going on at the residence when an alleged single gunshot occurred. After the gun-shot occurred, everyone quickly vacated the scene. Etowah County Investigators learned and identified that w/f Alli Grace Tucker, age 21 of Crossville, AL was transported to Gadsden Regional Medical Center and shortly released after treatment of a gunshot injury below her knee. Investigators also identified that w/m Kalab Blake Whitworth, age 18 of Gadsden, AL was transported to Riverview Regional Medical Center and was treated and transported to UAB Medical Center by Ground Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries during surgery and deceased. Kalab Blake Whitworth suffered a gunshot to the Chest.

Investigators believe after locating several attendees of the party that an unknown B/M that had arrived about an hour prior to the Shooting engaged in an argument with the Victim, Kalab Blake Whitmore and fired a single shot striking the victim in the chest and then the bullet exited the victim’s back and struck the female victim in the leg, below the knee. At this time the name and whereabouts of the suspect is unknown. Investigators have recovered some property believed to belong to the suspect to include a “doo-rag”, a jersey shirt and a revolver hand gun.

The suspect was driving a black Dodge Charger that at the time it left the scene was covered in mud. He is described as tall and slender with dread locks. It appeared he was 18-25 years of age. Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to please contact Capt. Robin Grant at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825. Any and all information received will remain confidential.