Mrs. Teresa Marie Fairchild Johnson, age 60, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday evening, October 30, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Johnson was born in Fulton County, GA on August 18, 1959, daughter of the late Carlton and Nellie Elizabeth Elrod Fairchild. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Alice Frances Renee Bonds. Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker and was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Rome/Floyd Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Ray Johnson, to whom she was married on August 31, 1978; 2 daughters, Crystal Johnson Chandler (David), Rome, and Amanda Johnson Mock (Kevin), Silver Creek; a granddaughter, Lilli Mock, Silver Creek; 3 sisters, Margaret Hulet, Silver Creek, Vickie Johnson (Billy), Rome, and Debbie Lewis (Jerry), Rome; a special niece, Charlene Ramsey, Silver Creek; a special nephew, Adam Bonds, Rome; other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11am at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with Dr. Philip May and the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday evening from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Saturday at 10:30am and include: Tommy Helms, Adam Bonds, David Chandler, Kevin Mock, Wayne Mullinax, and Phillip Atkins.

