Mrs. Shirley Ann Carroll, age 76, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Friday evening, October 18, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Carroll was born in Monticello, GA on January 30, 1943, daughter of the late Woodrow Kendall White and the late Connie Clare Riley White. She was also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Douglas Tolbert, Sr., by her late husband, Hoyt Daniel Carroll, by a daughter, Cathi Annette Tolbert, by a sister, Carolyn Joyce White, by a brother, Lowell White, and by a nephew, Jansen White. Mrs. Tolbert was employed for with McCullough’s Town House Restaurant for 8 years and then spent over 30 years in the carpet industry with Integrated Products and Shaw Industries. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Mercy Senior Care in Rome for 7 years. She was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church where she served as pianist for many years.

Survivors include 2 sons, Douglas Tolbert, Jr. (Cindy Bankston), Dalton, and James Tolbert, Silver Creek; 2 grandsons, Lucas and Cole Edwards, both of Plainville; great granddaughter, Natalie Edwards, Plainville; a sister, Jeanette George, Rome; sister-in-law, Glenda White Burgin, Silver Creek; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Rob Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Beech Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 12 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include: Lucas Edwards, Cole Edwards, Roger Barton, James Heard, and Jimmy Jordan.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.