MRS. MARY ETTA DAVIS, age 85, of Back Berryton Road, Summerville, Georgia, passed away Sunday morning, October 20, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Joyce Pritchett, in Menlo, Georgia. A native of Chattooga County, she was born in the Subligna community, on November 16, 1933, to the late James and Haney Dooley Hix. She was a member of the West Berryton Faith Temple, a retiree of the sewing department of Georgia Glove Mill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, the late Roy Carlton “Curley” Berry, step mother, the late Gracie Hix, and a great grandson, the late Tanner Nixon.

Surviving are her husband, Edgar (Ed) Davis; daughter, Joyce (Wayne) Pritchett; son, James (Butch), (Elvia) Berry; sisters, Ella Taylor and Farris Hix; brother, Jimmy Hix; 10 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren; several Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 23rd at 2:00 P.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home, with Brother Jason Boyd and Brother Matt Hall officiating, interment in Lyerly Cemetery. Active Pallbearers Mark Nixon, Jackie Pritchett, Carlos Rios, Tim Willingham, Will Stewart, and Anniston Mann; Honorary Pallbearers the Ladies Sunday School Class of West Berryton Faith Temple. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

