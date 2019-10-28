Mrs. Martha Ann Morris, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Morris was born in Rome, Georgia on October 7, 1946, daughter of the late Charlie Bryant Cagle and the late Sally Mae Lipsey Cagle. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Cagle. Mrs. Morris was of the Methodist faith and worked for several years as a personal assistant for J. Paul Ferguson at Harbin Clinic. She was a member of the Rome Lions Club. Mrs. Morris enjoyed painting, karaoke and interior design. She formerly owned and operated Clock Tower Antiques and Accents on Broad Street.

Survivors include her husband, Thurmon Eric Morris, to whom she was married on August 2, 1973; two sons, Robert McCullough, Silver Creek, and Jonathan Morris (Angelina), Rome; a step son, Timothy Gillespie (Camie), Trion; four grandchildren, Kason Morris, Nicholas McCullough, Gavin Gillespie and Erica Bobo; two great grandchildren, Connor Bobo and River Bobo; two sisters, Barbara Lowery, Rome, and Linda Tolbert, Vancouver, WA; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Gary Wells officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday from 3pm until the service time.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.