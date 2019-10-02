Mrs. Margaret Rainey Couch, age 81 of Rockmart, Georgia passed away on Monday afternoon, September 30, 2019 following a brief illness.

She was born on January 11, 1938 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late James Hoyt Rainey and the late Margaret Jeanette Rainwater Rainey. She had worked for the Goodyear Company as a Computer Programmer. In addition to her father and mother, she was also preceded in death by her son, Joel Lee MacSorley; a brother, Wayman Rainey and step mother, Ethel Mae Rainey.

Margaret Couch is survived by her son, William Wesley MacSorley, III and wife Robyn; her daughter, Mary M. MacSorley; partner, Odell Couch; brother, Rickey Rainey; sisters, Janet Spigelmyer, Patsy Carter and Phillis Rainey Thompson; her grandchildren, William Wesley MacSorley, IV and Rainey E. MacSorley and a great grandson, William Wesley “Liam” MacSorley, V. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

The Memorial service for Margaret Rainey Couch will be conducted on Friday evening, October 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with her son, Mr. William Wesley MacSorley, III delivering the eulogy.

The family will receive friends on Friday afternoon, October 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Margaret Rainey Couch.