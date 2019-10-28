Mrs. Lillian Marie Lively Brandin, age 77, of Rome, passed away on Sunday morning, October 27, 2019, at Dade Health and Rehab in Trenton, GA.

Marie was born in Rome, Georgia on October 5, 1942, daughter of the late Robert Burton Lively, II and the late Lillian Marie Hannah Lively. She was also preceded in death by husbands, James Watson and Clifford Brandin, and by a sister, Frances Davidson. Marie worked for several years in the textile industry and retired from housekeeping at Redmond Regional Medical Center. She attended Vann’s Valley United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Cromer (Bryan), Higdon, AL; a grandson, Kasey Cromer, Rome; a granddaughter, Kayla Cromer, Oxford, AL; her twin brother, Robert Burton Lively, III, Rome; a sister, Delores Bowen, Marietta; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Tonya Hardeman officiating. Following the funeral service, she will be cremated and will be inurned at a later time at Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12:30pm until 1:45pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.