Mrs. Helen Louise Jackson Hall, age 89 of the Farmville Community, passed away after several years of declining health on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her residence.

Helen was born on September 10, 1930 in Gordon County, GA to the late William Dayton Jackson and Louise Hollaran Jackson. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by: her husband, Jack Hall in January 2006; daughter-in-law, Emily Etheredge Hall; sister, Margie Jackson Nesbitt; two brothers, William Harold Jackson and Norman Jackson; three sisters-in-law, Frances Hall Davis, Mary Hall Thomas, and Inez Hall Bramlett; and two brothers-in-law, Don Hall and Howard Hall.

Helen was a Charter Member of Philadelphia Baptist Church and was a retired employee of Gordon County Schools.

Helen is survived by: her son, Ben (Dianne) Hall of Calhoun; daughter, Judith (Robert) Arnold of Fairmount; three grandchildren, Adam (Kim) Hall of Woodstock, GA, Elizabeth (Duke) Arnold Pierson of Calhoun, and Robbie Arnold of Fairmount; two great-grandchildren, Reese Hall and Rylan Hall both of Woodstock, GA; three sisters, Eloise Jackson Moody of Houston, TX, Betty (Avise) Jackson Allen of Calhoun, and Joyce (Buck) Jackson Collum of Calhoun; three brothers, Jerry (Carolyn) Jackson of Calhoun, Billy Jackson of Calhoun, and David (Barbara) Jackson of Calhoun; two sisters-in¬-law, Essie Ann (Gene) Holsomback of Calhoun and Jewel Hall of Calhoun; and brother-in-law, Lee (Lillie Mae) Hall of Calhoun. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to give special thanks to Helen’s caregivers, Lynell Harris, Chasity Harris, Audrey Harris and to the staff of Homespun Hospice.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Helen Hall will be held on Friday, October 4th at 11 AM at Philadelphia Baptist Church with Reverend Rodney Kelley officiating. Music will be arranged by Janice B. Steelman and Julie B. Whitworth. Interment will follow in the family lot in Blackwood Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving are nephews. Honorary Pallbearers are Charley and Hilda Chadwick, Ken and Latricia Sutherland, William Nix, and Charles Kinman.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 PM until 8 PM at Philadelphia Baptist Church. The family will also receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until the funeral hour at 11 AM at Philadelphia Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church Building Fund at 358 Hensley Road, SE, Calhoun, GA 30701.

Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for Mrs. Helen Louise Jackson Hall.