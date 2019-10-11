Mrs. Hazel Frances Taylor, age 91, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at a local assisted living facility.

Mrs. Taylor was born in McMinnville, TN on November 25, 1927, daughter of the late James Evan Redmond and the late Hattie Mae Reynolds Redmond. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was also preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Roberts, who passed away at Sipan Island during World War II, by her second husband, Hershel Eugene Taylor, by 2 sisters, Helen Jane Finley and Julia Virginia Lord, and by a brother, Charles Evan Redmond.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Taylor was an address graph operator in the mailroom at Sears & Roebuck. She was a faithful member of Armuchee Church of God, having been involved in numerous roles such as being the secretary of Adult Sunday School class and was head of the video ministry, making sure homebound members received copies of Sunday services. Mrs. Taylor was also a life member of D. A. U.

Survivors include her sister, Mildred Elizabeth Hogan, Rome, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 4pm at Armuchee Church of God with the Rev. Charles Izell officiating. Mrs. Taylor will the be interred in Priceville Cemetery in Tupelo, MS at a later date.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 4 until 6pm. At other times, the family may be contacted at their residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Sunday at 3:30pm and include: Phil Johnson, Colby Johnson, Mike Fletcher, Mike Reese, and Ricky Hogan.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.