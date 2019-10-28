Mrs. Hazel Ford Worthington, age 81, of Silver Creek, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Worthington was born in Kingston, Georgia on April 13, 1938, daughter of the late Jesse Lindsey Ford and the late Lila Elizabeth Blasengame Ford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Virlyn Worthington, to whom she was married on March 21, 1959, on February 16, 2007, by a sister, Addie Mae Fuller, and by three brothers, Lindsey Marion Ford, Louie Franklin Ford and Dillinger Ford. Mrs. Worthington worked for a number of years in retail sales and was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Lynn Pagnier (David), Grand Blanc, MI, and Karen D. Worthington, Atlanta; two grandsons, Adam Edward Pagnier and Blake Andrew Pagnier; a sister, Rachel Tillery (Bob), Canton; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. Private interment will follow in Wax Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 3 until 5pm.

The family would like to extend at heartfelt thank you to the staff of Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd for their loving care.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.