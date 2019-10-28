MRS. GENEVA ESPY TEAGUE, age 76, of Orchard Road, Summerville, Georgia, passed away Friday morning, October 25, 2019, in the local nursing home. She was born in Chattooga County, Georgia to the late Emmett and Nettie Carden Espy on May 24, 1943. She was a Homemaker.

Surviving are husband, Eddie Teague; sons, Jeffery Teague and Ray Teague; grandson, Cody Teague; sisters, Shirley Nado and Willene Saratado; brothers, Wayne Espy and Mike Espy; several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29th, at 4:00 P.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Rev. Sanford Deberry and Rev. Mickey Skates officiating, interment in West Hill Cemetery. Active Pallbearers David Crabtree, Buddy Gentry, Rick Garrett, Donny Espy, Corey Espy, and Tony Dowdy. The Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon from 3 until 4 P.M.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Genevy Espy Teague who passed away Friday.