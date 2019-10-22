Mrs. Evelyn Lee Payne Rogers, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday morning, October 19, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Rogers was born in Floyd County, GA on June 12, 1932, daughter of the late Grover and Ruby Brown Payne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Arthur Rogers, by a son, Arthur Eugene Rogers, by 2 brothers, Ralph and Bobby Payne, and by a son-in-law, Bill Estep. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Rogers was a Nurse’s Aide with Riverview Nursing Home for many years. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. Mrs. Rogers loved working in her yard and trips to the Smoky Mountains. She loved her cats, cooking, cleaning, and caring for her family. She was known by everyone as “Maw Maw”.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Martha Ann Phillips (Buddy), Rome, and Deborah Elaine Estep, Temple; a son, William Joseph “Joe” Rogers, Rome; 9 grandchildren, 17, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Adrian Craig and the Rev. Jackie Culberson, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 10:30am and include: Darrell Rogers, Arthur Rogers, William Savage, Micah Phillips, Tony Albright, and Scott Fuller.

A special thanks from the family to Nellie Kitson at Floyd Medical Center for her compassionate care. Also, thanks to Assured Hospice and Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation for their care of Mrs. Rogers.

