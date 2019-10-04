Mrs. Dorothy Louise Smith Bailey, age 78, of Rome passed away October 2, 2019 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Bailey was born September 17, 1941 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Ed Smith and Ulee Moon Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy D. Bailey, daughters, Barbara Gail Rhinehart, son, Richard Rhinehart, siblings, David (Cordelia) Smith, Roger Smith, Millard Smith, Tim Smith, William (Joyce) Smith, James Smith.

Survivors include her children, Ricky (Jean) Rhinehart, Laura Milam, Lee Roy Rhinehart, Joe Rhinehart, Mark Rhinehart, Sam Rhinehart, Allen Bailey, Dean Bailey, sibling, Frank (Norma) Smith, brother in law: Gene Cherry, grandchildren, Melissa Milam, Josh Milam, Nicole Milam, Tori Milam, Bo Rhinehart, Haley Rhinehart, Harley Brock, great grandchildren, Autumn Ridley, Austin Kendrick, Heaven Stager, Hunter Stager, Hayden Potts, Holden Potts, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside and interment services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday October 4, 2019 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Frank Smith, officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:45 AM Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include, Bo Rhinehart, Austin Kendrick, Chris Robinson, Hunter Stager, Josh Milam, Harley Brock.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.